Customs seizes nearly $143K in prohibited bongs at Dulles Airport

Federal law prohibits the importation of drug paraphernalia, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

STERLING, Va. — Officials seized thousands of prohibited bongs from a cargo shipment at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.

The bongs had been shipped from China to an address in Los Angeles County, California, earlier in September. Dulles Customs officers examined the shipment on Sept. 8, the agency said in a release.

The agency did not, however, provide details about why the bongs were not seized at that time or how they ended up at Dulles Airport.

Federal law prohibits the importation of drug paraphernalia, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to facilitating lawful trade while identifying consumer goods that violate U.S. laws or illicit products that can potentially harm our nation’s citizens,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

In total, officials seized 8,387 glass and silicone pipes and bongs in 41 separate boxes. The contents were appraised at $142,495.

.@CBP seizes 8,378 smoking bongs and pipes from China at Dulles airport with a value of nearly $143K. Federal law prohibits the importation of drug paraphernalia. Bongs were headed to LA. Details at https://t.co/24EAPO430p pic.twitter.com/zDOYpZNvZr — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) October 2, 2020

In March, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized five bottles of a date-rape drug that arrived through international mail from China to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Officials say a package with five white, unlabeled, plastic bottles full of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) was discovered during an inspection.

Airport officials say the package, which weighed more than 13 pounds, was headed to an address in Los Angeles.

"This seizure is a perfect example of how Customs and Border Protection officers rely on extraordinary experience and keen intuition to intercept a mismanifested and dangerous substance that could potentially harm American citizens," Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, said.

GBL, according to officials, is described as an odorless, colorless, central nervous system depressant that has addictive properties and potentially severe health consequences, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.