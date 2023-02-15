Culpeper Police investigate death of a teenager, narcotics believed to be involved

Despite lifesaving attempts, the teenager was declared dead on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Culpeper Police have opened an investigation into the death of a teenager after discovering the boy unresponsive on Wednesday.

On Feb. 15 around 6 a.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center got a call about an unresponsive boy in the 2000 block of Birch Drive. EMS responded to the home where the teenager was located, while dispatchers provided the 911 caller with CPR instructions.

Despite their lifesaving efforts, the teenager was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department then responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. Members of the Peer Support Team also responded to the scene to support the teenager's family and investigating officers.

Based on current evidence, investigators believe narcotics to be a possible factor in the teenager's death.

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation into the boy's death to determine the manner and cause. Per Virginia law, no more information that identifies the teen will be released.

"The Culpeper Police Department sends its condolences and prayers to the child's family and friends for their loss," said Chief Chris Settle. "We reached out to Culpeper Victim/Witness Services to provide the family with whatever support and services the need. We appreciate Culpeper County Public Schools for having grief support and counselors available to their students and staff in response to this tragic loss of life."

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sergeant Richard McKnight at 540-829-5529 or by emailing tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org