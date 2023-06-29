Culpeper Sheriff accused of taking bribes in exchange for badges, credentials

The credentials reportedly authorized the men to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — The Sheriff of Culpeper County is facing charges after officials say he accepted bribes in exchange for law enforcement badges and credentials.

Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, is accused of taking at least $72,000 in cash bribes in the form of campaign contributions from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, of Great Falls; Fredric Gumbinner, 64, of Fairfax; James Metcalf, 60, of Manassas; and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.

According to court documents, Jenkins appointed each of the men who paid as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, which is a sworn law-enforcement position. After being appointed, each of the men received official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards.

Jenkins reportedly told the men or caused others to inform them that the credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without obtaining a permit.

According to the "About Sheriff Jenkins" section of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office website, "In 2019 Scott made headlines by promising to deputize thousands of law-abiding citizens in the face of proposed unconstitutional gun control legislation."

Jenkins also allegedly helped Rahim get approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights in Culpeper County Circuit Court falsely claiming that Rahim lived in Culpeper County.

The sheriff has been charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and eight counts of federal programs bribery.

Rahim is charged with one count of conspiracy, three counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and three counts of federal programs bribery. Gumbinner is charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of honest-services wire fraud, and two counts of federal programs bribery. Metcalf is charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of honest-services wire fraud, and two counts of federal programs bribery.