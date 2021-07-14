$5M lawsuit alleges negligence against Culpeper County deputy and sheriff involving woman's traffic death

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for the March 2021 death of 65-year-old Helen Quarles, who died in a crash involving a CCSO deputy.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Lt. Ashleigh Baughan, both of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), are being sued for more than $5 million dollars by the son of a woman who was killed In this intersection in a deputy-involved crash.

The lawsuits details were provided to WUSA9 that seek financial compensation for the March 2021 death of 65-year-old Helen Quarles.

The lawsuit alleges negligence against Lt. Baughan, who hit and killed his mother. And against Sheriff Jenkins for negligent hiring, retention and entrustment of the lieutenant, according to the lawsuit documents.

According to the lawsuit Lt. Baughan — who Virginia State Police said was on duty and in a CCSO vehicle at the time of the crash — was driving at least 75 miles an hour at the time of the crash. 20 miles over the speed limit.

The lawsuit filed says Lt. Baughan was not responding to an emergency.

“In light of the fact that Lt. Baughan was a veteran law enforcement officer, she knew the danger of operating the SUV at an excessive speed and/or while distracted, thus rendering her above-stated negligence to be in conscious disregard of other’s people’s safety," says part of the lawsuit.

Sheriff Jenkins is also being sued because Lt. Baughan had an alleged long history of prior unsafe driving violations, including speeding violations and reckless driving, according to the lawsuit.

A CCSO spokesperson says it does not comment on pending litigation.