1 dead, 4 injured in Culpeper County crash

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and four others were injured in a crash in Culpeper County on Wednesday afternoon, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road).

According to police, four vehicles were traveling west on Route 211 when they stopped for a red light. A fifth vehicle was unable to stop and rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles, which police said set off a chain reaction crash.

One person was killed in the crash. They have not been identified.

Another two people had to be air-lifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were transported to Fauquier Health with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.