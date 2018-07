PAMPLIN, Va. -- A 19-year-old woman is critically missing and may have been abducted, Virginia State Police say.

Megan L. Metzger, of Pamplin, Va., is believed to be in danger. She was last seen on Tuesday, July 17 and may need medical attention.

Megan is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5”5’ and weighs 150 pounds. She has a 5-inch scar on her right arm.

Anyone with information on Megan is urged to call 911 on Virginia Police at 804-553-3445.

RT: #Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert ACTIVATION for Megan L. Metzger, 19, of #Pamplin, Va in #Appomattox Co./#princeedwardcounty. Last seen 7/17/18. Call 911 or #77 on cell or 804-553-3445 w/info. @PublicSafetyVa pic.twitter.com/yUkN1eJI63 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 20, 2018

