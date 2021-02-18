Virginia State Police respond to more than 80 crashes in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — In just 11 hours, Virginia State Police reported 82 crashes and 57 disabled vehicles in the Northern Virginia region. Culpeper troopers responded to 31 disabled cars and 35 crashes, while the Fairfax division reported 27 disabled cars and 47 crashes.
Across the whole state, VSP troopers said they responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles between midnight and 11 a.m.
Police said most of the crashes only involved vehicle damage, and they have not reported any traffic fatalities thus far.
"Virginians are advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday," VSP said in a press release. "Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads."
Across much of the region, snow has transitioned to sleet and freezing rain at this point, meaning icy roads remain the largest threat. If you don't have to be out driving today, stay home. But if you have to go out in a storm, you'll want to follow this advice to stay at least a little bit safer.
Tips for driving in icy/snowy weather:
- Stay home if you can
- Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
- Consult Waze, Google Maps, or Apple Maps ahead of time, to see if there are any wrecks and slick spots you can avoid.
- Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Drive below the speed limit
- Give other cars and objects you might hit a wide berth.
- Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Keep your head up and your eyes on the road. Look at your intended path, not where you're heading.
- Avoid jackrabbit stops. If you see a stop sign or stop light down the road, take your foot off the gas and come almost to a stop before you even touch the brakes.