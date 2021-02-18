Virginia State Police respond to more than 80 crashes in Northern Virginia

The Fairfax and Culpeper divisions reported nearly 60 disabled vehicles Thursday morning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — In just 11 hours, Virginia State Police reported 82 crashes and 57 disabled vehicles in the Northern Virginia region. Culpeper troopers responded to 31 disabled cars and 35 crashes, while the Fairfax division reported 27 disabled cars and 47 crashes.

Across the whole state, VSP troopers said they responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles between midnight and 11 a.m.

Police said most of the crashes only involved vehicle damage, and they have not reported any traffic fatalities thus far.

"Virginians are advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday," VSP said in a press release. "Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads."

1 of 54 reasons right now NOT to be driving in #Virginia during this storm. Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash along I-95 in #PrinceWilliam County. Plz #stayhome for now. It’s not worth the risk to your vehicle or your life. @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/ITu1FYX2uN — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 18, 2021

Across much of the region, snow has transitioned to sleet and freezing rain at this point, meaning icy roads remain the largest threat. If you don't have to be out driving today, stay home. But if you have to go out in a storm, you'll want to follow this advice to stay at least a little bit safer.

Tips for driving in icy/snowy weather: