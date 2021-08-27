Northern Virginia middle school forced to go virtual amid rising COVID cases

A middle school in the Fredericksburg City Public School District is reporting multiple COVID outbreaks.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — COVID-19 outbreaks at a Northern Virginia middle school have forced it to virtual a few weeks into the school year.

Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg went virtual Friday after a Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) statement said the school had multiple COVID outbreaks.

The school will continue virtual learning until Tuesday, September 7.

The statement said the decision was made following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.

The school had reported high student absenteeism and staff capacity at a critical level following two weeks of positive and presumptive cases.

"In the last week, there have been multiple positive and presumptive cases," an FCPS statement reads. "In the last two days, those cases have been linked together resulting in multiple outbreaks. Additionally, in the last two days, connections developed between these outbreaks and other ongoing cases."

The district said pivoting to virtual learning was the only way to stop the transmission of the virus.

A Walker-Grant Middle School mother and counselor said the revert to virtual learning was something she anticipated.

“I kind of saw the writing on the wall coming. It's just unfortunate that it had to come to this,” said Rebecca Howson-Jacobs, an FCPS parent and counselor. “I had already opted to go virtual just because of the rising numbers in this district. But I know that some of the teachers, both friends and then some of his teachers and teacher clients that I have, had been extremely stressed and nervous.”

FredSchools After consultation with the local health department, Walker-Grant Middle School will revert to virtual learning immediately and continue in virtual learning until 9/7. #FXBG https://t.co/uuQDf6V4TQ — FXBG Schools (@FredSchools) August 26, 2021

As of Thursday, the district said they do not see closely joined outbreaks or high absenteeism at other schools in the district.

The district did not immediately respond to WUSA9's inquiry of total COVID cases.

"I hope that we can get to the point where if we have to shut down let's take it seriously," Howson-Jacobs said. "I know a notification went out today saying that the Walker-Grant students are not to go to some of the other school functions, and it's kind of sad that that had to be said but I think that kind of speaks to, you know if people are not taking this seriously we're going to be doing this again. And that's just not what's best for anybody.”

Earlier this week Rappahannock County Public Schools switched to distance learning after an uptick in reported flu and COVID-19 cases.

As children return to classrooms several districts have reported hundreds of their students have had to quarantine.

As of Aug. 26 Fauquier County Public Schools had 565 students in quarantine and 11 staff members.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools is reporting 207 quarantines since the first day of school.