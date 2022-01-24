Virginia Department of Health: No need to report at-home COVID-19 test results

At-home COVID test results are not included in the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID data and officials don't need you to report a positive case, either.

RICHMOND, Va. — As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise, more people are relying on at-home COVID tests.

But it turns out, the results from your at-home COVID-19 test are not included in the state’s official data and the department doesn’t even need that data, according to COVID testing co-lead Suzie Trotter.

“It does not get reported into the state reporting portal, the at-home tests," Trotter said. “As far as reporting a positive... just to report it, we do not need that at the state level. The healthcare provider doesn’t need that either.”

Potentially, thousands of tests are going un-reported but Trotter explained that’s not affecting the department’s response to the pandemic. She said health experts are analyzing the trends from PCR and antigen tests given at testing sites and reported by testing labs.

From that information, she said they are able to get a clear picture of how COVID is affecting communities across the Commonwealth.

“When we look at strategies for our pandemic response, we do follow trends. So when we compare our data of what we’re seeing now across the entire pandemic, we have plenty of data to show us the direction of where we’re headed," Trotter said. “By not having those at-home test does not necessarily change our strategy, we understand where the disease prevalence is. We’re still at a high rate of transmission, still a high rate of percent positivity. So even without the at-home test, we have a good idea of the needs that will direct us.”

Trotter said VDH has enough data to show community spread and hospitalizations are still high. The health department doesn’t need data from your at-home test to tell them that.

Trotter acknowledged, VDH originally recommended people report a positive test but that stance has changed.

“Originally when they first came on the market, we were asking individuals to report to the health department. At this point and juncture in the pandemic, we have data that is relevant enough for our strategies," Trotter said.

She said PCR tests are the “gold standard” and that’s what the health department recommends. But given the demand for tests, Trotter said the best test is whichever one you can find.