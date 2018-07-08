McLEAN, Va. -- The 5-year-old girl who was allegedly shot and killed by her mother late Sunday night in a McLean, Virginia apartment has been identified in a court hearing Tuesday morning.

A judge confirmed in court that the victim and the 33-year-old suspect, Veronica Youngblood, were a mother and a daughter.

The victim has been identified as Brookland Youngblood, according to WUSA9 Reporter Peggy Fox who was in the court during the hearing.

Late Sunday night, officers responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean at Post Tyson’s Corner apartment complex for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two juveniles in the apartment.

One victim, who has since been identified as Brookland, was pronounced dead on the scene and the other girl was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

“I don’t want counsel” -Veronica Youngblood, 33, in Fairfax Co court being arraigned on murder charge in death of her 5 yr old daughter. Judge appoints public defender’s office to oversee case because of serious nature of case @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/IwLO06NYAr — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) August 7, 2018

According to court documents, Youngblood had a 2016 protective order requested by her former spouse, Ronald Youngblood.

A judge ordered Veronica Youngblood to stay 500-feet away from her former spouse, his home, and their 4-year-old child.

Youngblood has been charged with murder. She is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Tuesday morning was Youngblood's first court appearance. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

