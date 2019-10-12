RICHMOND, Va. — At least six people were killed, and eight others are missing and feared to be dead after a volcano explosion in New Zealand.

The death toll is expected to rise.

There are approximately 30 people being treated for burns, and two of the burn victims are from Virginia.

Matthew and Lauren Urey were on a Royal Caribbean cruise celebrating their honeymoon and exploring New Zealand’s White Island when things went left.

“This was ridiculous. It was absurd and people died,” Rick Barham said.

RELATED: Incredible images: Deadly New Zealand volcano erupts

Rick and Barbara Barham heard from their daughter, Lauren Urey, just before she and her new husband, Matthew, left for a hike on the surface of the volcano.

“Rick said ‘I hope it's not an active volcano,’ and she said yeah they wouldn't let us go out there if there were any danger,” Barbara Barham told reporters.

Tourists captured cell phone video of a volcano erupting on New Zealand’s White Island Monday.

The explosion sent plumes of smoke and ash shooting into the air, and first responders rescued dozens of people.

"Had my daughter known there was any risk involved, she would not have gone,” Barbara Barham said.

Geologists warned of recent seismic activity, and Lauren's parents said the excursion should have never happened.

RELATED: Cost of living contributes to ‘intense’ level of displacement in DC

The Richmond couple was severely burned.

Family members told WUSA9’s media partners in Richmond Matt suffered burns to 80%of his body and Lauren’s burns cover 25% of her body.

"This was an accident waiting to happen, and it happened,” Rick Barham said.

Out of the 31 people being treated for burns, 27 of them were reported to have burns to 30% of their bodies.

Some burn victims are not expected to survive.

RELATED: New Zealand police open criminal probe into volcano deaths

RELATED: Incredible images: Deadly New Zealand volcano erupts

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.