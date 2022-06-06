U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases plan to reduce Northern Virginia flooding

The proposal includes two floodwalls.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA, USA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, published a public plan Friday that proposes two floodwalls and a levee in an effort to reduce coastal flooding in Northern Virginia.

"This study is a result of extensive planning and modeling efforts evaluating coastal storm risk management measures along the Potomac River,” Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin said in a prepared statement.

The agency cites the numerous hurricanes that have affected Northern Virginia over the years, including Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hurricane Isabel caused more than $3 billion in property damage.

The plan calls for a floodwall at the Arlington Water Pollution Control Plant as well as both a levee and a floodwall in the Belle Haven community.

Public comment on the plan ends June 30.

WATCH NEXT: How to stay safe when the Potomac River is flooding