Half the staff: Confederate flag to fly from smaller pole

LOUISA, Va. — A 1,500 square foot Confederate flag visible from a major Virginia highway will soon be flying from a diminished flagpole.

A building permit issued by Louisa County shows that the flag’s owners plan to reduce the current 120-foot flagpole down to 60 feet to comply with county regulations.

The flag has been a subject of dispute for several years. It was built on private property in 2018 after the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove two Confederate statues.

It is visible to motorists on Interstate 64.

Louisa officials said the flagpole exceed the 60-foot legal maximum, and several years of legal battles ensued.