Officials say the condiment vandal is back in Manassas

Police want answers after another driveway was vandalized using condiments to write derogatory and offensive language.

MANASSAS, Va. — Driveways in Manassas, Virginia are once again being targeted by a vandal with a very specific medium. No, it's not paint, it's food.

On Tuesday at 7:48 a.m., officers responded to the 15800 block of Montview Drive in Dumfries to investigate a report of vandalism.

An investigation revealed that sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, a driveway was vandalized using condiments to write derogatory and offensive language.

While investigating the incident, officers also located two parked cars on the roadway that were vandalized using condiments and other food products during the same timeframe.

Police say none of the observed writings or images appeared to cause permanent damage or contain any threats of harm to any residents.

This is the second time Manassas driveways have been vandalized with food in a month.

On July 25 at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the 13300 block of Gandall Court in Manassas to investigate a report of vandalism.

At the scene, officers found multiple driveways and other areas of residential property that were vandalized using condiments to write derogatory/offensive language and inappropriate images.

Once again, police say none of the observed writings or images appeared to cause permanent damage or contain any threats of harm to any occupants.

Officers were able to collect evidence from this incident. Police are still searching for suspects in both cases. They have not said if the vandalisms are related.