Northern Virginia building commuter route connecting I-95, I-66 and Rt.1

The project won't cost taxpayers a dime, as the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is footing the $55 million bill.

MANASSAS, Va. — An interchange project helping to connect three of Northern Virginia's most traveled roadways is finally becoming a reality after 28 years.

On Monday, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) broke ground on the Route 234 and Brentsville Road Interchange Project, which will serve as a commuter route connecting Route 1, I-95 and I-66. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) first conceptualized the idea in 1994.

The intersections at Route 234 and Brentsville Rd. will be revamped to "improve traffic operations, traffic flow, and safety" with a bridge crossing constructed to separate the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 234 Business. Project advocates believe getting rid of back-to-back traffic lights at the intersection will help reduce traffic delays.

"The new bridge and Interchange will provide free-flow movements across the Prince William Parkway to eliminate delays and congestion resulting from the existing traffic signals," NVTA spokesperson Abigail Hillerich said.

Separate paths will also be created for biking and walking.