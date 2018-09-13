A celebrated high school baseball coach resigned and then un-resigned all this week.

On Tuesday, former major leaguer Mike Colangelo resigned his coaching job at Colgan High School in Prince William County. He told WUSA9 that he was told he had to choose between his private coaching business and his public school job.

Colangelo posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday:

"My dream has always been to help kids. I’ve never cheated unlike other people. I did it right and I can sleep at night knowing I gave those kids everything I had. I will never forget my time but when the school system tries to bully you and tell you I can’t own a business and coach and that I have to resign in order to still help kids that’s an easy decision. Parents if you don’t agree with their decision please call Tim Healy and Dr Waltz. It gets old when the system allows bad eggs to ruin it for 95% of the good kids. I hope the school finds a great coach that believes in the kids more than the system because I did.

Thanks for two unbelievable years especially the parents.

Mike Colangelo."

Colangelo has been the target of several audits by the school system's Office of Risk Management which looked into whether he used public school fields for his private business without paying for them.

He said he did pay and the audit is flawed. He talked to WUSA9'S Peggy Fox about it last spring.

"There's just numerous errors. It's a witch hunt. If they don't know where the fees are, again, that's not on my side. I paid, that's all I can do. l've done my due diligence, I've paid my fees. I'm good to go," he said.

Colangelo said he rescinded his resignation and is back on the job.

Prince William County Public Schools is in the process of updating its conflicts of interest policy and sent this statement:

"The proposed updates are still under review and have not been approved by the School Board. Both the current and the proposed policy and regulation allow a PWCS employee to own a private business and coach in PWCS. In other words, it is perfectly acceptable for coaches to own outside businesses. PWCS continues to review the draft policy and regulation on conflicts of interest and possible impacts of any changes on all PWCS stakeholders.

The proposed policy would continue to allow coaches to own outside businesses."

