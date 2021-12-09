City officials present ideas for Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria

The City of Alexandria began managing the space in 2018. Officials want a long-term plan for the three-story art space.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from 2018)

Officials with the City of Alexandria continue to discuss the long-term plan for the Torpedo Factory Art Center.

The unique venue for artists sits along the waterfront in Old Town Alexandria. The city hopes to renovate and revamp the center.

One artist worries the historic building will lose its luster in the revamp.

"The city is proposing whatever makes money for them, and that's not good for the community and that's not good for the arts community and the mid-Atlantic region," said M. Alexander Grey, an artist who has been renting out space in the venue since 2014.

The City of Alexandria began managing the space in 2018. Officials want a long-term plan for the three-story art space.

"How can we make the art center more vibrant? How could we have it be that signature venue on the waterfront," asked Diane Ruggiero, Deputy Director, Recreation, Parks & Cultural Activities.

City officials are holding meetings to present various revamp scenarios to the public. The next opportunity for residents to give their opinion is Friday, December 10 at noon. Registration is required to attend the approximately hour-long meeting.

Officials say the meeting will include a presentation about three options for developing the venue.

City officials call the first scenario "incremental revitalization." In this scenario, modest improvements would be made, including reinvesting in the building to perform bigger deferred maintenance.

The second scenario is called "custom program." In this scenario, the city would manage and fund capital improvements in a "mixed-use" space. A portion of the rehabilitation would be covered through subsidized are and market-rate revenue-generating options.

The third scenario is referred to as "ground lease." This option would allow a private entity to develop, operate, maintain and lease the venue for "mixed-use" in a 40-year lease.

To learn more and view recordings of public meetings, visit the Alexandria website.