City of Alexandria offers free tax preparation services to some residents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria is offering free tax preparation services to some residents this tax season.

According to a release from the City of Alexandria, taxpayers who make less than $59,000 a year qualify for the free aid.

County officials say expert volunteers from Community Tax Aid, Inc. will help residents with their taxes. It is an organization that donates time and expertise to CTA clinics located in libraries, churches, and community centers in Washington, D.C.; Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland; and the City of Alexandria, and Arlington County in Virginia.

Experts will ensure that taxpayers apply for applicable credits and deductions, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, which people may not realize they are eligible to receive.

Electronic filing will also be provided.

The free services will be offered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. starting Feb. 18 through April 19. The aid will be located at the Department of Community and Human Services, now located at 4850 Mark Center Drive.

The following documents are required:

A social security or taxpayer ID card for each family member

A photo ID for the taxpayer and spouse, if filing jointly

W-2 forms and other income records

Receipts or records for expenses such as childcare and education

If possible, a copy of last year’s tax return

The following documents are needed as applicable:

Form 1095-A if you had health insurance through the Marketplace

IP PIN letter if the IRS issues you an Identity Protection PIN

Any other letters from the IRS or state/Washington DC tax agency