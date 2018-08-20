ARLINGTON, VA -- A local woman who has spent two decades fighting child sex abuse is blasting the Catholic Church, where she is a member and a child sex assault prevention teacher.

She points to a program in Arlington as evidence that the Catholic leadership is not serious enough about preventing child abuse.

"Enough is a enough. The coverup. It's enough. Enough fighting the legal system. Enough fighting statue of limitations. Enough fighting mandated reporting. Enough," demanded Jennifer Alvaro, a licenses clinical social worker and expert in child sex abuse prevention.

Also a devout Catholic, Alvaro walked out of church during the sermon on Sunday when the priest gave a lackluster response to the Pennsylvania report that detailed the abuse of more than 1,000 children at the hands of 301 priests.

"The victim-blaming and shaming continues. The hierarchy is not being held to task. And it's completely intolerable, as a Catholic who has stayed in the church and is trying to help from within," said Alvaro.

She volunteers teaching adult prevention classes with the Arlington Diocese, but resigned her position as director of the Safe Environment Office because of the youth protection program chosen by the diocese. It's called Formation in Christian Chastity and it was created in Harrisburg, Penn.

"There's nothing wrong with chastity, except it has nothing to do with preventing child sex abuse," explained Alvaro.

"Why the focus on Chastity?" the curriculum guide states, with discussions about God, the Bible and whether animals go to heaven. But... "There's no mention of abuse, there's no mention of boundaries, there's no mention of how to report abuse, there's no mention of grooming. What this has to do with abuse is beyond me," said Alvaro.

The Formation in Chastity program is used by few, if any, other dioceses.

Alvaro believes it could be used to hurt children, like a weapon.

"This program teaches children that unless they choose chastity, they have committed sin and nothing could be further from the truth when a child is abused. When a child is abused, a crime is being committed, a child never chooses abuse. To imply that a child chooses to be unchaste is implicating them as being at fault for their abuse and nothing could be further from the truth. No victim is ever, ever at fault for abuse. The abuse is always 100 percent squarely with the person who chooses to commit that abuse," said Alvaro.

WUSA9 asked the Arlington Diocese why it has a youth protection program that emphasis chastity and doesn't even mention abuse, but have not received a response.

