Police: Child dies after being left in car in Fairfax County

Detectives from the Fairfax Police Major Crimes Bureau are investigating.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A child has died after being left in a car in Virginia Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Fairfax Police, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield.

The unidentified child was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The child's identity and age have not been released at this time.

Every summer, there are new cases of heat-related deaths across the country. As of Monday, Maryland had reported seven, Virginia had reported one and the District hasn't released its data yet.

Children are often the most vulnerable during heatwaves. The national average of these preventable deaths sits at 38 per year, according to the National Safety Council.

President Biden's just-passed infrastructure bill includes a provision that requires auto manufacturers to install an alert system that will remind drivers to check their backseats before leaving.

Experts also say placing your purse or phone on the backseat can increase your chances of triggering your memory to check the backseat before you exit.