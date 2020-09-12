Child dead after two-vehicle crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

Three people, including the child, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash, police say.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A child has died after a car crash involving two vehicles on Richmond Highway Wednesday morning, Fairfax County Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue, police said.

Three people, including the child, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash. Police said the child died at the hospital.

Information about the child's identity and age has not been released.

At this time, lanes on northbound Richmond Highway are closed due to the collision. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Police are currently at the scene investigating the crash.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will share updates when it becomes available.