x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Child accused of stabbing parent inside Stafford County home, running away charged

The parent was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious but non-life-threatening wound.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A child is charged after allegedly stabbing his parent with a knife inside their Stafford County home and trying to flee to a neighbor's yard, authorities said.

On Monday, Oct. 17, shortly before 7 p.m., deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to the Leeland Station neighborhood for a reported stabbing.

Initially, a police investigation revealed a child stabbed his parent with a knife inside the family home.

Following the stabbing, officials say Deputy S. Waheed tracked down the boy - whose identity was not released - in a nearby yard, and he was apprehended without incident.

It is unclear what caused the child to stab his parent. 

The parent was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious but non-life-threatening wound, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault, and battery. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Read more

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Absolutely senseless' | Man accused of killing four people in Dale City home expected to appear in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out