Child accused of stabbing parent inside Stafford County home, running away charged

The parent was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious but non-life-threatening wound.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A child is charged after allegedly stabbing his parent with a knife inside their Stafford County home and trying to flee to a neighbor's yard, authorities said.

On Monday, Oct. 17, shortly before 7 p.m., deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to the Leeland Station neighborhood for a reported stabbing.

Initially, a police investigation revealed a child stabbed his parent with a knife inside the family home.

Following the stabbing, officials say Deputy S. Waheed tracked down the boy - whose identity was not released - in a nearby yard, and he was apprehended without incident.

It is unclear what caused the child to stab his parent.

The parent was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious but non-life-threatening wound, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault, and battery. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.