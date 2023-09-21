Here's how to watch the cheetahs born at the National Zoo live

A litter of five cheetah cubs was born to 8-year-old adult Echo on September 12.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The Smithsonian National Zoo has another reason to celebrate.

On Tuesday, five cheetah cubs were born to 8-year-old Echo at the Zoo's Front Royal, Virginia campus.

A live stream camera, Cheetah Cub Cam, has been set up inside the cheetah enclosure so that viewers can enjoy watching the cubs grow.

Animal care staff at the zoo will leave Echo to bond and care for her cubs, with little interference. As opportunities arise in the future, staff will perform quick health checks on the cubs. During a recent weigh-in, staff confirmed there are three males and two females. They say the cubs appear to be strong, active, vocal and eating well.

This is the second time Echo has given birth, with her last litter of four cubs in 2020. She was born at White Oak Conversation in Florida in 2015. Echo is trained for ultrasounds, which allowed staff to determine she was pregnant on July 28. A sixth cub did not survive during birth.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) is part of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition, which is a group of ten cheetah breeding centers across the United States that aim to create and maintain a sustainable North American cheetah population under human care.

These cubs are a significant addition to the Cheetah Species Survival Plan (SSP), as each individual contributes to this program. The SSP scientists determine which animals to breed by considering their genetic makeup, health and temperament, among other factors. Since 2007, NZCBI has celebrated 81 cheetah births; the facility currently houses 30 cheetahs.

