Chain reaction crash leads to miles of traffic on Interstate 66

At least two people were injured in the crash and are expected to survive.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash left two people injured and many stuck in traffic on Interstate 66 on Monday evening.

Virginia State Police say officers responded to I-66 near Exit 52 for Route 29 for the multi-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m.

The chain reaction crash reportedly resulted in at least two people being taken to an area hospital for help. Those two people are expected to survive.

It is unclear exactly how many cars were involved in the crash at this time.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash.

One of the right lanes was blocked following the crash but two left lanes of traffic remain open, as well as all lanes of the Express Lanes.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.