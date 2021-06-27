Police: Centerville man impersonating police attempted to break into homes before assaulting responding officers

According to Fairfax County Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday morning around 4:15 a.m.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Centreville man was arrested last Wednesday after he broke into homes and impersonated police, before he assaulted officers who detained him, according to the Fairfax County Police Department in a statement.

The June 23 incident happened in the 15000 block of Olddale Road in Centreville.

Police said Carl Calabrese, 36, faces several charges after he left his home following a domestic incident and attempted to break into two nearby homes. All the while telling people he was a police officer.

"It was scary. Very scary. One of the scariest things in my life,” a Centreville man who asked to remain anonymous said.

The man said he was attacked early Wednesday morning by a man in pajamas claiming to be a police officer who was attempting to violently break into his home while he and his family were sleeping.

"I just heard a loud bang on the door first. Then I came down the steps and then I heard a shatter, which was the front door. And so I took a quick peek. And there was a guy just punching at my glass looking to get inside,” the Centerville man said.

He said the stranger fought his way inside the home around 4 a.m. Wednesday while telling him he was a cop and running from the police.

"That's when I opened the door, and then he took a swing at me, and then I sort of hit him, knocked him down the steps here, into that plant right there, then I hit him again,” the Centreville man said.

Police said a neighbor held the suspect down until they arrived.

Fairfax County Police said Calabrese was charged with burglary, assault on law enforcement, two counts of destruction of property, simple assault, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Court documents show Calabrese is out on bond and some neighbors said they are left feeling concerned.

"I don't know what I would even do, I mean it's absolutely terrifying and you can't feel safe in your neighborhood,” Samantha Fisher who lives in the neighborhood said.

Despite the Centreville man’s door being shattered and his family left feeling nervous, he said he was thankful it was his home that was targeted.