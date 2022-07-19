Maryland man arrested after driving under the influence of drugs, choking K-9 in Fauquier County, officials say

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Kevin Spriggs on a number of charges including attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement animal.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement animal and driving under the influence of drugs, among other charges, following a traffic stop on Saturday in Virginia, according to the Fauquier County Sherriff's Office.

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a lookout for a possible intoxicated driver on Route 17 heading toward Bealeton from Stafford County. The caller provided a license plate to police that matched a plate from an earlier carjacking that occurred in Stafford County.

Deputies eventually located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Marsh and Schoolhouse Roads in Bealeton. According to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the driver continued on the road until he stopped near Marsh Road and Station Drive.

Deputies said the driver refused to get out of the vehicle, and after numerous verbal commands from the deputies, a K-9 named Bane was deployed. The driver continued to resist arrest and started choking the K-9.

The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Kevin Spriggs of Landover, Maryland, was detained. He was taken to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.

In a Facebook post, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office stated "K-9 Bane is ok."

Spriggs was charged with possession of stolen goods, obstruction of justice, eluding, driving without a license (second offense), driving under the influence of drugs, and attempting to maim and/or kill a law enforcement animal.