FAIRFAX, Va. -- A 32-year-old man remains at-large after a string of car jackings in Fairfax County.

Alton Thodos is wanted as a dangerous suspect for multiple charges which include: burglary, grand larceny, and petit theft, Fairfax Co. Police say.

On Thursday, witnesses saw a man who looked like Thodos searching through unlocked cars in search of easy loot. He was near Belle Haven Road and Radcliff Lane in Alexandria, Virginia.

Witnesses say Alton would pull on a handful of car doors and search the ones that would open. A suspect, who looked like Thodos, then left the area in the 2012 Subaru Outback. Police say the car was reported stolen from Arlington County.

Thodos walked into a nearby home in the 3100 block of Burgundy Road, while the owner was inside, and stole a pair of car keys and then took the occupant’s 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Later that same day around 4 p.m. officers discovered a Nissan Titan pick-up truck that was another vehicle that had been stolen by Thodos. Unfortunately, Thodos was not in the area when the police arrived.

Thodos has stolen several cars from Washington D.C and Alexandria, Virginia over the past few days. However, he was almost captured by police officers when they narrowed down his location to a motel room in the Mount Vernon District. Unfortunately for the police, the suspect was able to escape through a precarious route which entailed crawling into the attic and out of another part of the motel. At this point in time, officers believe Thodos is driving in a silver 2013 BMW X1 with the license plate number UZE-8869.

Thodos is still at large and authorities consider him to be dangerous. Any information of this suspect should be reported to the Fairfax Count Police Department. Anonymous tips can be sent through a site called Fairfax Crime Solvers or by phone 1-866-411-TIPS. The Fairfax County Police Department’s non-emergency number is also available and can be reached at 703-691-2131.

© 2018 WUSA