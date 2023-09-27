x
Virginia

Virginia State police search for missing 70-year-old woman

Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help locating Candy Kay Urdahi. She is 5-foot-6, 70 years old, and weighs 179 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a Fairfax County resident. 

Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding Candy Kay Urdahi. She is described as being 5-foot-6, 70 years old, and weighing 179 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. 

Urdahi was last seen Wednesday morning on Rondleaf Court in Reston, Virginia. At this time we do not know what the missing woman is wearing. 

Police say Urdahi could possibly be driving a 2014 silver Honda Accord with Virginia license plate V-C-Y-7-9-1-9.

Urdahi suffers from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be a threat to her health and safety. 

Again, police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to please call 703-691-2131 or report it to the Virginia State Police website. 

