Loudoun Co. Commonwealth's attorney seeks reelection

Buta Biberaj announced she is running for reelection at the Loudoun County Courthouse Monday.

LEESBURG, Va. — Loudoun County's Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj is running for reelection. She made the announcement in front of the Loudoun County Courthouse on Monday.

“I ran for office to bring much-needed change to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office with a fairer approach to justice that focused our resources on protecting victims of violent crimes and investing in treatment alternatives to reduce recidivism.” Biberaj said in a press statment. “I’m proud that our work is delivering results for the people of Loudoun County - and I’m honored to announce my campaign for re-election.”

The announcement comes about a month after Biberaj announced that she wants to re-prioritize who prosecutes certain misdemeanor charges, according to a letter to local judges.

Biberaj announced in a letter, which was addressed on Dec. 30, that their attorneys will focus on the "prosecution of jury trials in Circuit Court, and crimes that are violent and pose greater harm to our community." This means that misdemeanors such as hit-and-runs and trespassing will be taken on local courts instead.

Biberaj said they need to focus on cases including DUIs and assaults in General District Court and violent crimes in the Juvenile Courts such as crimes against children. Taking on lower-level crimes impacts their availability, the letter stated.

"To better serve our community and to ensure that we are providing safety and justice, we need to reallocate our resources towards the more egregious cases that are being charged by law enforcement and threaten the safety of our community," the letter reads. "The most appropriate way for us to do so Is to redirect our resources towards the crimes of violence and felonious criminal acts."

So far, her campaign has been endorsed by 12 current and former Virginia leaders.

Biberaj's tenure as prosecutor has not been without controversy.

Biberaj is a first-generation Muslim immigrant and has been portrayed by multiple far-right websites as an "immigrant" prosecutor who targeted the father of a school rape victim.

In 2021, Biberaj said she was the target of multiple death threats.