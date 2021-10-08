Thousands in Northern Virginia remained without power during heat wave after strong storms

Several businesses had to close and turn customers away in Falls Church.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Energy crews in Northern Virginia continued to work as diligently as possible to restore power to thousands of customers after strong storms on Tuesday knocked down trees and power lines.

Close to 10,000 customers were still waiting for electricity in parts of Northern Virginia including Fairfax County, Falls Church, Loudoun County and Arlington County Wednesday afternoon.

Many residents near Leesburg Pike and Dominion Drive have been waiting for their power to return since 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Nearby residential buildings, including the Tysons Glen Apartments & Townhomes, notified their residents to stay patient and refrain from opening their refrigerators.

Dominion Energy reported it could take until midnight before power is fully restored. However, spokeswoman Peggy Fox said circumstances can change and power could return even earlier.

The power outage forced businesses including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market at two shopping centers in Falls Church to close for the day and turn customers away.

Businesses at the shopping centers at Leesburg Pike & Pimmit Drive are having to turn away customers for the entire day as power outages remain in the community on one of the hottest days of the year. The storm last night packed a punch and knocked down trees and lines. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rRhD4hiR8Y — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) August 11, 2021

"I can't buy anything right now and I have to wait," Vienna resident Rita Salinas told WUSA9. "I open the windows and doors and try to wear light clothes and try not to think about it."

Teo Hernandez works at a restaurant that had to close. She lives in an apartment down the street and said she did not sleep until 2 a.m. because the temperatures were warm.

"It's really hot in my apartment," she said. "It's really hot."

Dominion Energy had to pull crews from different districts in the Norfolk and Charlottesville areas to help restore power. Despite the estimated time, customers will likely start seeing electricity again at around 7 p.m.

Roger Embrey of Dominion Energy said the process has been tedious and described the scene on Leesburg Pike as "significant."

"We want to do it as fast as possible but we also want it done as safe as possible," Embrey said. "We don't want somebody not to go home today because we took a shortcut and I'm sure customers don't want to see somebody hurt just to get the power back on."