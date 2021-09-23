Busch Gardens Williamsburg temporarily changes rules: Guests can't carry bags in after 4 p.m.

The roller coaster park says between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31, guests can't bring bags into the park after 4 p.m. There are a few exceptions.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is changing its policy on bags.

Thursday morning, the roller coaster park's Facebook posted the update. It says between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31, guests can't bring bags into the park after 4 p.m.

You can still have wristlets, or a container less than 8" by 5", but security could look through those.

If you show up at the gates with a bag bigger than that, security will turn you around to take it back to your vehicle.

If you need to bring in medicine or something else medically necessary, the Busch Gardens FAQs say you can carry that in a clear bag smaller than 12" by 6" by 12". The same rules go for diapers.

The security policy doesn't apply to people who get to the park before 4 p.m. - they can keep the bags they brought in for the full trip.