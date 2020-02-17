JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — While people may have paused to remember George Washington and/or Abraham Lincoln on Monday, another president had an offer to appeal to people who enjoy amusement parks.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg said on its Facebook page that the park president was hosting a ticket giveaway to say thanks to the park's loyal fans on social media.

Busch Gardens asked people to like the post and tag three friends in the comments in order to enter the contest. The park said the winner would receive four single-day tickets and four meal vouchers that could be used through September 7, 2020.

Full terms and conditions of the contest were listed on Busch Gardens' website.

People had the opportunity to enter the contest until Friday, February 21 at 11:59 p.m. The park said it would contact the winner by direct message on February 24.

Opening day for the park is March 15.

