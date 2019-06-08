ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington Transit Bus struck several parked cars and then hit a building at Columbia Pike and South George Mason Drive, according to police.

Arlington Police Spokesperson Ashley Savage said there were no significant injuries and a building inspector was called to examine the damage to the building.

Police had closed eastbound Columbia Pike from George Mason Drive to Randolph but those streets have been reopened.

The accident was confined to a parking lot at that intersection. Savage said the cause of the accident is under investigation.