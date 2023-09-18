Man arrested in multiple sexual batteries of juveniles in Fairfax County

BURKE, Va. — Police arrested a 65-year-old man who they say groped at least two juveniles in the Burke area, the West Springfield Police District said Monday.
On Sept. 7 around 6:30 p.m., a girl was on the walking path near the 5800 block of Wood Poppy Court in Burke when a man approached her, grabbed her waist, and groped her chest, the police department said.
The girl was able to run away and contact police. A composite sketch of the man was finished a week later.
While police canvassed the area with the sketch, additional incidents were reported, including an assault against a minor and an additional instance of sexual battery against a minor.
As officers canvassed the area, they saw a man who matched the description on the walking path.
Detectives interviewed the man and discovered he frequents the walking paths in the area of Burke Commons Road and Roberts Parkway, the police department said. Detectives arrested Ghafari Abdulahad, 65, of Burke, charging him with the Sept. 7 sexual battery of a minor.
Abdulahad is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
Anyone who believes they were a victim in this case, or who has information, should contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – (866) 411-TIPS (8477).
