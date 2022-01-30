Building near Woodson High School goes up in flames

Fire crews worked to put out the two-alarm fire Sunday morning.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Flames tore through an administrative building at the 9500 block of Main St. in Fairfax, Virginia at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Fairfax City Police tweeted a fire had broken out at Woodson High School, just feet away, but the fire department soon clarified the flames were consuming a building across the street, where a Bank of America and Mattress Warehouse are located.

At around 9 a.m. Deputy Chief Bill Betz predicted fire crews would continue working until around 1-2 p.m. but said the fire was under control. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Whitacre Road was closed between Main Street and Trapp Road, as of 7 a.m., as crews worked to bring the two-alarm fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Buildings have a higher risk of catching on fire in the winter because of factors like heating, winter storms and candles, according the National Fire Protection Association. December, January and February are the peak months for heating fires.

To prevent winter fires, the N.F.P.A. recommends:

Keep candles at least a foot away from anything flammable

Plug only one heat-producing appliance (like a coffee maker, microwave or space heater) into a wall outlet at a time

Never use an extension cord with a heat-producing appliance; instead, have an electrician install wall outlets where you need them