MANASSAS, Va. - Her final moments were away from her mother, away from her two children, when someone opened fire in the heart of Richmond.

With the city in the background, 72 shell casings were spread between a getaway car and the pavement of I-95.

Sharayne Holland, 26, would not survive the vicious road rage that turned the interstate into a war zone. An unsolved killing, committed on Mother’s Day 2017.

“I still remember the knock on my door, 6:00 a.m., and I still feel the chill, that unforgiving chill,” Sharayne’s mother Debbie Holland said in an interview Friday.

“Sunday is Mother’s Day. Her children don’t have a mother. I don’t have a daughter. And our family has been destroyed in the wake of this.”

The 2017 killing mobilized the resources of Virginia State Police, with investigators tracing the night back to an argument within one of the city’s prominent nightclubs.

Holland was a native of Manassas, but was in Richmond to celebrate a friend’s graduation from Virginia Commonwealth University hours earlier.

It was the first time in two years she visited friends overnight - after focusing her attention on finishing a second degree, and raising two children.

Police and family members said an argument between Holland’s friends and other patrons of the Plush Lounge on East Main Street escalated to a breaking point.

A car followed Holland on to the interstate downtown, when one of the passengers opened fire. Holland and one other person within the vehicle would not survive.

“I was just blessed to have her for 26 years,” said Holland’s father Wayne in an interview. “But it’s been a year since atrocity happened.”

A $50,000 reward remains for information leading to an arrest.

Far from the crime scene this Mother’s Day weekend, the Holland Family is now planning a memorial celebration in Manassas for Saturday, May 12. The public is welcome to attend the 4 p.m. event at the Stonewall Park pool.

“The sad thing about it, there’s a killer on the loose,” Debbie Holland said. “The same thing he did to our daughter, he could do that to your daughter.”

