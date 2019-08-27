DULLES, Va. — The finest pilots from across the pond are making their first-ever visit to the Washington, D.C. area.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as The Red Arrows, landed at Dulles International Airport at 10:30 Tuesday morning and taxied to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar Hazy Center. Hundreds watched as three of the British team’s BAE Hawk jets taxied up to the museum, one by one. A full, nine plane flyover was called off due to low clouds, said Squadron Leader Adam Collins.

“This was the priority,” said Collins, who flew one of the jets from nearby Joint Base Andrews to Dulles, but said the team had to be split up by air traffic control. “We’re hoping to inspire people not just through our displays and flybys but also on the ground, and that’s really rewarding for us.”

This is the team’s first visit to North America in 11 years and one of 25 stops on the tour.

“Last time we only made it as far south as New York,” said Collins, who said part of the goal of the trip is to show the best of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. “It’s a real privilege for us to be here as national ambassadors.”

The team is planning to do a flyover of Tuesday night’s Washington Nationals game against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. After the flyover, the team will be recognized on the field.

You can read more on the Red Arrows North American tour here. https://www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/red-arrows/us-canada/

