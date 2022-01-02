'Real-life superhero' | Safety officer killed at Bridgewater College honored as hometown hero in Fauquier

Vashon "J.J." Jefferson played football for the Fauquier High School Falcons in the '90s.

WARRENTON, Va. — There has been an outpouring of grief at Bridgewater College after two of their campus safety officers were killed in a shooting Tuesday, leaving the Rockingham County community reeling. In Fauquier County, campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson is being remembered as the ultimate hometown hero.

"It’s a big shock to everybody," said Bryant "Boo" Green, who said he was a lifelong friend known as "little brother" to Jefferson. "J.J. was like a real-life superhero to us.”

Bryant said Jefferson is best remembered for his character and strength while playing football for the Fauquier High School Falcons in Warrenton in the early '90s. His record for squat lifts still stands in the weight room, at 825 pounds.

Jefferson later briefly joined the football team at West Virginia University and then served in the Marines, according to Green.

"He was unstoppable," Green said. "It was like he probably would have stopped a train and a bus. Everybody is totally crushed. It's a major blow."

Green said Jefferson’s character was outgoing and fair-minded, which is why excelled in his career as a campus safety officer. He was known for building relationships with students.

At Bridgewater College Wednesday, mourning students sang in memory of Jefferson and campus police officer John E. Painter, who was also killed in the attack at the college. The two men were close friends, as Painter had been the best man at Jefferson’s recent wedding, according to the college’s president.

A Virginia judge ordered a mental health evaluation Wednesday for 27-year-old Wyatt Alexander Campell, who police identified as the suspect in the shooting.

College officials said Campbell was a former student and track runner at Bridgewater, originally from Ashland, Virginia.