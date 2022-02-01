Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at Bridgewater College, shelter in place continues

The shooting comes several hours after bomb threats were reported at three HBCUs in the DMV region Tuesday morning.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Bridgewater College issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon for reports of an active shooter, according to tweets from the college. One person is in police custody, while the investigation continues.

Just before 1:30 p.m. the private liberal arts college in Bridgewater, Virginia tweeted "Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place" followed quickly by "This is not a test."

Just after 2 p.m., the school tweeted that a person was in police custody, but encouraged students and faculty to continue sheltering in place until further notice.

"For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings," the school tweeted. "Do not be alarmed. listen to officers' instructions."

The homepage of Bridgewater's website says that SafeAtLast recognized it as the safest college in Virginia and ranked it among the top 25 safest institutions in the United States.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also tweeted that he was aware of the situation.

"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene," Youngkin tweeted. "I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."

The shooting comes several hours after bomb threats were reported at three historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the DMV Tuesday morning. Morgan State University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) were all on high alert Tuesday after bomb threats were reported at their schools.

At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning -- including Bowie State University and Howard University on Monday.