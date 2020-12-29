Tractor trailer truck goes into water in accident on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A box truck went into the water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning, according to officials.
CBBT officials said the single-vehicle accident involved a two-axle, 6-tire, box truck. The call came in around 8:26 a.m., Virginia Beach dispatch said.
The truck went overboard on the east side of the northbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.
A single lane of traffic is currently open in the northbound direction.
CBBT Police are still investigating the. Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the Coast Guard are assisting.
The bridge's guardrail and curb sustained damage. Maintenance crews are responding for emergency repairs.
There have been at least 2 other tractor-trailers that have gone over the bridge-tunnel since 2017.