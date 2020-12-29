Tractor trailer truck goes into water in accident on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

The truck went into the water on the east side of the northbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island. There is no word on the driver.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A box truck went into the water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

CBBT officials said the single-vehicle accident involved a two-axle, 6-tire, box truck. The call came in around 8:26 a.m., Virginia Beach dispatch said.

The truck went overboard on the east side of the northbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

A single lane of traffic is currently open in the northbound direction.

CBBT Police are still investigating the. Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the Coast Guard are assisting.

The bridge's guardrail and curb sustained damage. Maintenance crews are responding for emergency repairs.