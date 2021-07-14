Body of missing NY runner found in Virginia

Authorities say the body of Bruce Rubin, 61, has been recovered more than a week after he disappeared after a run at Primland Resort.

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. — Authorities say the body of a New York man has been recovered more than a week after he disappeared after a run at a Virginia resort.

News outlets report that Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said deputies and Primland Resort employees looking for 61-year-old Bruce Rubin along a trail Monday spotted the remains on a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge.

The search was launched after Rubin did not return from a run on July 2 at the resort in Meadows of Dan.

Smith says it was apparent that Rubin fell accidentally and officials don't suspect foul play.