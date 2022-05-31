x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Fairfax County Police: Man's body founded in wooded area in Reston

Fairfax County Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Reston.
Credit: WUSA9

RESTON, Va. — A man was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday morning in Reston, Fairfax County police said. 

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a suspected homicide in the 12000 block of Greywing Square in Fairfax County.

According to Fairfax County Police, the man's body was founded in a wooded area with trauma. 

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

No further details were immediately available.

RELATED: Police confirm body found in wooded area is missing Virginia woman Hannah Choi

RELATED: Police identify 2 more victims of alleged 'shopping cart killer' and announce a 5th case active in DC

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

School implements virtual learning, security changes following Alexandria brawl