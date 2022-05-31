Fairfax County Police: Man's body founded in wooded area in Reston

Fairfax County Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Reston.

RESTON, Va. — A man was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday morning in Reston, Fairfax County police said.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a suspected homicide in the 12000 block of Greywing Square in Fairfax County.

According to Fairfax County Police, the man's body was founded in a wooded area with trauma.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

No further details were immediately available.