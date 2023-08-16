Man's body found underneath Chain Bridge in NW DC

DC Police conducted an extensive search of the area underneath the bridge after a report of a person seen submerged in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCLEAN, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the Potomac River by first responders on Wednesday evening.

DC Police, alongside DC Fire and EMS, conducted an extensive search of the area underneath the Chain Bridge in Northwest after receiving a report of an individual seen submerged in the water below.

Unfortunately, while conducting a water rescue, first responders located a man dead in the water. His body has been recovered for autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

The man has yet to be identified by police.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department tip line at 50411.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

When Jocelyn Lobos-Segura dropped off her dog Mona at District Dogs Monday morning, she had no idea it’d be the last time. Heavy storms flooded the doggy daycare, trapping Mona and several other dogs in over 6 feet of water. Mona had just turned one years old. She loved daycare and had been going for about two months.