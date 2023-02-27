Body found in trailer filled with trash, police say

Detectives with the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau have launched a death investigation after the body was found.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a trailer filled with trash in Fairfax County Monday.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), officers were called to the 4600 block of West Ox Road Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with FCPD says officers found the body in a trailer filled with trash. The cause of death is not immediately known.

Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the person found dead inside the trailer.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are conducting a death investigation in the 4600 blk of West Ox Rd after a body was found in a trailer used for transporting trash. More details will be provided as the investigation continues. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/YKe87jr0uZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 27, 2023