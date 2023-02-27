Body found in trailer filled with trash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a trailer filled with trash in Fairfax County Monday.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), officers were called to the 4600 block of West Ox Road Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson with FCPD says officers found the body in a trailer filled with trash. The cause of death is not immediately known.
Detectives with the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau have launched a death investigation after the body was found.
Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the person found dead inside the trailer.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
