Body found after Fairfax County house fire

Officials have not identified the person found dead inside a home after a destructive fire in Fairfax County the day after Christmas.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials from the Fairfax County Fire Department have confirmed that a body was found inside a home after a destructive fire sparked a day after Christmas.

The fire was reported just before 6:45 p.m. at a home on Goodview Court in the Mantua area of Fairfax County, according to the fire department.

When crews arrived they saw the house was already engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished around two hours later.

Fairfax County Fire reported one person was injured in the fire and a second person was originally unaccounted for.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County Battalion Chief Derrick Colden reported that a person was found dead inside the home. While the victim's family has been notified, Colden did not release any identifying information regarding the person found dead following the house fire.

More information will be available after a medical examination.

Police are on scene assisting the fire department, which Colden said is standard procedure any time a body is found.

There is no word on how the fire started at this time.