The 57-year-old man was rescued from his disabled sailboat and treated for mild hypothermia symptoms.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A boater was rescued Friday after his sailboat was beset by severe weather on the Chesapeake Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The rescue happened around noon, about three miles southwest of Wolf Trap Light lighthouse off the coast of Mathews.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received a distress notification from the boater's sister around 9:30 a.m. and an urgent marine information broadcast was sent out to local mariners.

The Coast Guard said a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew from Station Cape Charles went out on the water, navigating five to six-foot seas and facing sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots within the Chesapeake Bay.

The crew was able to rescue the 57-year-old man from his disabled boat and transport him to shore. He was treated by York County emergency medical services for mild hypothermia symptoms.