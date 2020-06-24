x
Black Lives Matter banner vandalized at Arlington church

It is the second time that a Black Lives Matter banner has been vandalized at Rock Spring Congregational Church.
ARLINGTON, Va. — For the second time in recent years, the Black Lives Matter banner has been vandalized outside of Rock Spring Congregational Church in Arlington.

The word "Black" was cut out from the flag on Monday. 

Rev. Dr. Kathryn Dwyer, senior pastor at the church, says they had initially installed a similar banner years ago, which was vandalized and restored back in 2015.

The newest BLM banner that was hung out in front of the church went up a week after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. 

The church says that someone did attempt to fix the banner by replacing the cutout "Black" portion with a cardboard stand-in with the same word. 

The church is ordering two more banners to affix to their sign and building and has received other offers to provide repairs from the community.

A police report has been filed, but no security cameras are a part of the building's security.

Rock Spring Congregational Church has been active in the community following the death of George Floyd. Many members of the congregation have even been a part of peaceful protest that was supported by the church. 

