This will be the group's second protest this Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, Virginia Beach Police arrested several people during the first BLM757 protest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Black Lives Matter 757 posted on its Twitter page that it would protest again at the Oceanfront Sunday night.

The group is calling it "Shut Down the Oceanfront 4.0" and will begin the event at 7:57 p.m.

According to department spokeswoman Linda Kuehn, four people were issued summonses for pedestrian in the roadway and four people were arrested and charged for pedestrian in the roadway, failure to ID, assault on an officer, drunk in public and resisting arrest.

BLM757 President Aubrey Japharii Jones was one of the people arrested. Police did not provide the identities of those arrested.

Kuehn said police had contacted organizers to let them know the restrictions on the use of public roadways by pedestrians and the "dangers of interfering with the flow of vehicular traffic."

During the protest the group began to walk and entered the roadway, blocking traffic, she said.