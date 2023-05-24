Banana shortage at Virginia store leads to lottery win

On a Saturday, Nancy Webb went shopping in hope of picking up bananas with the rest of her groceries, but the Kroger, located on Richmond Highway in Appomattox County, was out. So, the next day, the Appomattox woman went back when they were in stock. This time, while she was there, she also bought a 100X the Money Virginia lottery ticket.



That very ticket ended up winning $300,000. Webb, who says she doesn’t play the lottery often, scratched her winning ticket in the store’s parking lot.



The 100X the Money scratcher features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million. Webb won the game’s second prize. It’s the first of three $300,000 prizes claimed in the game, which means two more remain unclaimed.