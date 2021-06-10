Bail granted for Virginia Tech player charged with murder

Etute has been released on bail.

VIRGINIA, USA — A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been released on bail.

News outlets report that Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday. Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days.

They later agreed to his release after the two sides settled on conditions. Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith.

He was released on $75,000 secured bond under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

He was ordered to stay with his parents and keep in contact with his attorney.